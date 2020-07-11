Home / National / Details

PM mourns death of Sahara Khatun, MP

10 July 2020, 9:29:58

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League Presidium Member and former minister Advocate Sahara Khatun, MP.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said Sahara Khatun dedicated her life for reestablishing democracy and realizing people’s rights as a combatant of Bangabandhu’s principle.

Sahara Khatun always remained beside party’s leaders and workers and provided all support including legal aid services during the crisis period, the prime minister said.

“The country and nation have lost a competent and honest women leader while personally I have lost a tested and trusted co-fighter, Sheikh Hasina said.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the member of the bereaved family.

Sahara Khatun died at a Bangkok hospital at the age of 77 on Thursday.

