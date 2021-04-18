PM mourns death of Tarash upazila AL president Milon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Tarash Upazila Awami League President, former Member of Parliament (MP) from Sirajganj-3 constituency and valiant freedom fighter Alhaj Gazi M M Amzad Hossain Milon.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Milon breathed his last at around 11:30 am today at Enayetpur Khaja Yonus Ali Medical Hospital in Sirajganj.