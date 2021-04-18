Home / National / Details

PM mourns death of Tarash upazila AL president Milon

18 April 2021, 3:54:16

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Tarash Upazila Awami League President, former Member of Parliament (MP) from Sirajganj-3 constituency and valiant freedom fighter Alhaj Gazi M M Amzad Hossain Milon.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Milon breathed his last at around 11:30 am today at Enayetpur Khaja Yonus Ali Medical Hospital in Sirajganj.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive