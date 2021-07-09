Home / Uncategorized / Details
PM mourns deaths in Narayanganj factory fire
9 July 2021, 4:15:16
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow over the casualties from a fire in a factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj. In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.
