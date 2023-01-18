PM opens 45 more community vision centres

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 45 more community vision centres at Upazila Health Complexes in 13 districts across the country, raising its number to 135, bringing one third grassroots people under modern eye treatment free of cost.

She opened the centres at a function at city’s National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Of the newly opened community vision centres in the third phase, 20 were launched at Barishal division, 20 in Chattogram division, four in Rajshahi division and one in Khulna division.

The prime minister in the first and second phase had opened 90 community vision centres which has became role model in South Asia giving modern and developed eye treatment free of cost.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader spoke at the programme.

National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Director Professor Dr Golam Mostafa briefly described activities of the community vision centres.

Local lawmakers, government officials and local elites from Char Fashion in Bhola, Amtali in Barguna, Pekua in Coxsbazar and Banshkhali in Chattogram were connected to the function.

The premier also exchanged views with mostly beneficiaries of the community vision centres.

She, as well, inaugurated the newly constructed main office of Banshkhali Upazila Awami League in Chattogram at the function.

A documentary on giving eye treatment free of cost from the community vision centres was also screened at the programme.

As many as 1331577 persons have so far received eye treatment from these centres while 210868 persons have got eye glasses free of cost from those.