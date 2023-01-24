PM opens DC conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the three-day annual conference of deputy commissioners (DCs) in the city. She opened the DC Conference-2023 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) this morning. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the function.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome as PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi GSM Zafarullah addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while Narsingdi DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan and Bandarban DC Yasmin Parvin Tibriji also spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.

A video documentary on the overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.

Following the inaugural function at the PMO, the DC conference will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

In his welcome address, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said a total of 245 proposals placed by the DCs will be discussed in 26 working sessions.

Head of the government as well as ministers and secretaries of different ministries and divisions will join the discussion and give necessary directives to the DCs, he said.

The proposals related to improving law and order situation, health, land, management and education would get priority in the three-day conference, which is scheduled to end on January 26, he added.

The cabinet secretary said that the DCs placed 242 proposals in the last year’s conference, of which 177 were implemented while implementation of the remaining 66 proposals is underway.

According to the conference schedule, the DCs will pay call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on January 25 on the second day of the conference.

They will also pay call on President M Abdul Hamid on the third day of the conference.