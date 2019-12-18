PM opens ‘pink ball’ cricket test with India

along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rang the ceremonial bell for the opening of the second Test cricket match of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and India this afternoon.

They rang the bell at 12:55pm (local time) to inaugurate the land mark Test match that will be played with ‘pink ball’ from November 22 to 26 at the Eden Gardens stadium here. The Prime Minister earlier arrived at the Eden Gardens at 12:25pm.

Sheikh Hasina is watching the first session of the final match of a two-match Test series between Bangladesh and India, beginning at 1:00pm (local time).

The Prime Minister earlier made her introduced and exchanged greetings with the players of the two teams – Bangladesh and India – in the field. In the first-ever day-night match for the two teams, Tigers won the toss and

chose to bat first.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen,President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hasan Papon, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly and former cricket

players of the two teams, among others, were present at the opening ceremony.

After witnessing the first session of the maiden day-night Test match at the stadium, where pink ball is being used for the first time of any Test cricket match of the two neighbours, the prime minister will return to her

place of residence. She will again go to the stadium in the evening.