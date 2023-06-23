PM pledges to build Smart Bangladesh, alerts countrymen against BNP-Jamaat

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today vowed to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen.

“Let’s take an oath on Awami League’s founding anniversary occasion to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

She made the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on AL’s 74th founding anniversary, by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 this morning.

The Premier urged the countrymen and her party leaders and activists to remain alert about the terrorist organisations BNP and Jamaat as they are out to destroy Bangladesh.

“BNP-Jamaat does not believe in the independence of the country. They will destroy the country. So, I urge you all to remain alert against the parties,” she said.

Outlining massive socio-economic development of the country, she said, “The fortune of the countrymen is changed whenever Awami League is in power.”

The Premier said the countrymen voted the AL to power by giving their votes to its election symbol “Boat” in 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections and the AL has made massive developments in Bangladesh in the last 14 and a half years since 2009.

“During the period of 2009-2023, we have reduced poverty rate to 18 percent from 41 percent while hardcore poverty rate decreased to five percent from over 25 percent,” she said.

The literacy rate has increased while the mortality rate of the mother and children has decreased and the life expectancy rate of the countrymen has also increased, she said.

She continued that the AL has made the country self-sufficient in food production, reached electricity and healthcare services at every doorstep, ensured socio-economic advancement at grassroots level, turned the country into a Digital Bangladesh and reached internet connection in the rural areas.

“The country will be developed further if the Awami League stays in power. The AL will transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041,” she said.

Bangladesh has been playing a pivotal role in every sector including agriculture, science and health and thus achieved dignity on the world stage.

“The world which earlier showed sympathy to Bangladesh, now honours Bangladesh. This honour was achieved by the Awami League,” she said.

She said Bangladesh has become a role model for development by constructing the Padma Bridge with its own finance.

The Premier said the AL has been struggling for establishing people’s rights since its inception from June 23 in 1949.

“Awami League is the only party which thinks for the welfare of the people,” she said.