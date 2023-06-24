বাংলা
Saturday, June 24, 2023
World News

New Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine

by Salauddin
Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Ukraine early Saturday, causing damage and casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central city of Dnipro, “several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion”, mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram.

Air defences also “detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kyiv”, said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Falling debris caused a fire in a 24-storey building, leaving at least two injured, he said.

In the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, a gas pipe was destroyed, causing a fire but no casualties, regional governor Oleg Syniegubov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian air force also reported missiles heading in the direction of the northern regions of Sumy and Poltava.

