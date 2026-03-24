PM Returns to Busy Schedule at Secretariat After Eid

Following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Bangladesh Secretariat became abuzz with activity once again on Tuesday. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman entered the Secretariat at 9 AM.

At the start of the day, Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister. Following this, the Prime Minister participated in a meeting discussing the country’s economic situation and challenges.

At 11 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in a special meeting focused on resolving Dhaka’s long-standing ‘traffic congestion’ problem and modernizing traffic management. In the afternoon, he will attend a progress review meeting of the committee concerning the increase of foreign employment and welfare of expatriates. Later in the afternoon, he will review the overall activities of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and subsequently hold a meeting with officials from the Cabinet Division.

Following a continuous 7-day holiday, all government offices, banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions, including the Secretariat, have also reopened today. Officials and employees are exchanging greetings and embracing each other, sharing the joy of Eid.