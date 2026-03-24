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66 Killed as Military Plane with 125 Onboard Crashes in Colombia

by newsdesk
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The death toll from a military plane crash in the South American country of Colombia has risen to 66. The cause of the accident is not yet known, and an investigation is underway.

According to local media reports, the Lockheed C-130 Hercules model aircraft had a total of 125 occupants, including 114 military personnel and 11 crew members. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Puerto Leguizamo area.

The country’s President, Gustavo Petro, stated that the cause of the accident is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense announced that rescue and aid operations were intensified immediately after the crash, and all necessary measures have been taken to support the families of the victims.

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed grief, saying, “I extend my deepest condolences to the affected families and urge against speculation before official information is released.”

Source: Anadolu Agency.

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