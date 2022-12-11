PM seeks robust Japanese investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the Japanese businessmen to make larger investment in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is a lucrative place for investment. Japanese private companies can invest in Bangladesh on larger scale,” she said.

The prime minister said this while outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The Japanese envoy highly appreciated the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina, hoping that the development would be continued in the days ahead.

“Peace, discipline, stability and democratic process alongside the socio-economic development in Bangladesh will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he hoped.

PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister hoped that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Japan would be enhanced further.

She appreciated Japan’s support in implementing mega projects of Bangladesh such as Matharbari Deep Seaport, third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Dhaka Metro rail.

The premier has sought continuous support of Japan in Bangladesh’s development while the Japanese envoy assured of always staying beside Bangladesh in its development efforts.

Sheikh Hasina has also sought Japanese cooperation in developing a dedicated tourist place for foreigners in Bangladesh.

The Japanese envoy described it as good initiative and expressed eagerness to cooperate.

During the meeting, they also talked about Rohingya issues and said the forcibly displaced Rohingyas have become huge burden for Bangladesh and they should return to their country.

The prime minister appreciated Japanese cooperation in developing the Bhashanchar for relocating the Rohingyas.

She greeted the Japanese envoy for successful completion of his tenure in Bangladesh and his role in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Japanese envoy said the foundation of relationship between Bangladesh and Japan had been laid through Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit in 1973.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.