PM stresses ensuring justice for all
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today underscored the need for quick disposal of the cases alongside ensuring transparency and accountability in the judiciary to make sure justice for all.
“I want every person to get justice through disposing of the cases quickly and creating an environment to ensure transparency and accountability (in the judiciary),” she said.
The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the 59th annual council of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.
She said they (members of parliament) have enacted laws alongside making amendments and developments to ensure security and welfare of the people while the judges are using those to guarantee justice for all.
“Since I am in power, I will do whatever is necessary for the development of the judiciary as they (people) get the rule of law and justice,” she said.
