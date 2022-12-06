PM to address public rally in Cox’s Bazar tomorrow

Enthusiasm is prevailing among the people here as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a public rally at the local Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium tomorrow after a span of five years.

Marking the visit of the premier, the tourist town of Cox’s Bazar, known for having the world’s largest unbroken sandy sea beach, has taken a festive look and people from all walks as well as leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) have become enthusiastic.

Already the whole town has become a colourful place to welcome the AL chief amid festivity and zeal .

Local AL leaders said that normally people come to Cox’s Bazar for tourism, but on Wednesday they will come here from different parts of the district to see the AL chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and listen to her .

Talking to the media, AL organising secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, who is in-charge for Chattogram division, said that there is no need to bring people from out of the Cox’s Bazar district, rather people in the district are more than enough to turn the city into a human sea.

He said that people are ready to receive their dear leader as the city saw enormous development activities in the last 14 years.

“The town will turn into a vast human sea tomorrow, Inshallah,” he added.

Echoing Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, AL religious affairs secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa said that the district witnessed Taka 3.50 lakh crore development projects in the last 14 years.

“We don’t want anything more, if needed our leader (Sheikh Hasina) will give us definitely,” he added.

District AL president Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury said people are eager to see and get directives from the Prime Minister and the AL leader.

AL leaders said that the Prime Minister’s last visit to Cox’s Bazar was on May 6 in 2017 when she announced to build Cox’s Bazar as Switzerland of the East.

In line with that announcement, 77 development projects, including 40 mega projects involving Taka 3.50 lakh crore, are underway here, they said, adding the people of the district have already started getting the benefits from the massive development scheme.

Leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies are in the final stage of preparation and carrying out announcing and campaigning on the occasion of public meeting of the Prime Minister.

Colourful arches and gates have been erected on various roads of the town with the posters and banners of Prime Minister.

Leaders have hung billboards, banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the Prime Minister who is party chief in different parts of the district.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in Cox’s Bazar tomorrow morning on a day-long visit to attend a number of programmes.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the four-day International Fleet Review-2022.

In the afternoon, the Awami League president will address the public rally.

Local administration has taken necessary measures on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit and the public rally.