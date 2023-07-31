PM to open, lay foundation stones of 32 dev. projects in Rangpur on Aug 2

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 27 development schemes and lay foundation stones of five others including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre in the district on Wednesday .

The projects will be implemented under the auspices of different ministries and divisions and Rangpur City Corporation at a cost of around TK 1,240 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur, Mohammad Mobasswer Hasani in an interview at his office with the BSS today said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Rangpur district on August 2. She will inaugurate 27 development projects and lay foundation stones of five others involving around TK 1,240 crore from a grand rally to be held at Rangpur Zilla School ground.”

Of the development projects, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre is one of the most important schemes.

Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre in Rangpur, Md Abdul Halim told BSS, “The 10-storey Novotheatre is being built on 10 acres of land at a cost of TK 417 crore”.

The Novotheatre to be built in Rangpur Upshohor around six kilometer away from Rangpur town, he said it will help to ensure socio-economic

Upliftment further of the locality.

“It will generate employment,” Halim said, adding that the student could know about the space science in the easiest way and would immensely be encouraged to study science,” he said.

The government has already built Bangabandhu Novotheatre in Dhaka while four others are being built in Barishal, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna.

Construction works of the Novotheatre in Rajshahi have almost been completed and likely to be opened within next one or two months.

Each division will get a Novotheatre as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier pledged to do so.

The projects under Youth and Sports Ministry are– Sheikh Russell Media Centre, Sheikh Russell Indoor Stadium, Sheikh Russell Swimming Pool, Rangpur Palichara Stadium and Divisional Women Sports Complex.

The projects under Rangpur City Corporation are– Rangpur City Central Bus Terminal, Rangpur City Asphalt Plant and Store Yard.

The projects under Agriculture Ministry are- Nalaya River Re-excavation (19.14 kilometres), Alaikumari River Re-excavation (19.24 kilometre), Noimulla Beel Re-excavation (14.57 acre), Chithli Feel Re-excavation (19.63 acres), Varardaha and Patuakamri Beel Re-excavation (22.89 acres).

The projects under the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are- development works of road from Pirgacha upazila Chowdhurani GC to Shathibari R&H, Rehabilitation works of road from Pirgacha upazila Vendabari to Khalashpir GC, Rehabilitation works of road from Kaunia upazila Tepamdhupur GC to Paotana GC, construction of 96 meter bridge over Ghaghat river at Gopalganj Ghat in Mithapukur Upazila, construction of 40 meter bridge on Burirhaat GC- Kakina R&H road in Gangachara upazila and construction works of Pallimari government primary school cum shelter in Kaunia upazila.

The projects under Health Engineering Department are- Rangpur Medical College Multipurpose Building, Helencha 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Center at Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur, office of divisional health director of Rangpur Division, Matharganj 10-bed Mother and Child welfare center at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 14 No Chatra 10-bed Mother and Child welfare center at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 10 bed Begum Rokeya Modern Hospital of Payraband union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur and Khalashpir 10-bed Mother and Child welfare center at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.

The other projects are- The preservation of 2,540 meter river banks in Pirganj upazila and office building of inspection of Rangpur Factories and Organisations.

Apart from laying foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre, the Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone of Rangpur Regional office of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bitac Centre of Rangpur district, women hostel for Rangpur Medical College and regional office of BMDA.