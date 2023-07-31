Visa policy should be applied on BNP for its sit-in programme: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said as the BNP’s agitation programme blocking the entrance of the capital city Dhaka is an obstacle to free and fair election, visa policy should be applied on BNP.

“BNP’s sit-in programme blocking the entrances of the capital city Dhaka is an obstacle to free and fair elections, so, the visa policy should be applied on them,” said Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, at a view-exchange meeting with journalists at the conference room of Road Transport and Highways Division at the Secretariat here.

“The day after the rally, BNP held sit-in programmes at the entrances of Dhaka. What programme was it? What kind of democracy was it to block the roads of Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-North Bengal and Dhaka Mymensingh? The visa policy is applicable for those who launch such programme ahead of the election as it is a hindrance to fair polls,” he said.

The AL general secretary said if the visa policy is applied, BNP should get it.

After failing in Golapbagh, BNP went to Suhrawardy Udyan, he said, adding, “Where is their courage? They uttered that they will not take permission from police. But they had to take permission. Is politics so simple?”

Claiming that BNP’s intention is to murder people, Quader said, “Tarique Zia in a video speech from London said that they (BNP) will murder 10 people in retaliation of a murder.”

“Why were attacks carried out on police? It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of people’s lives and properties and their smooth movement,” he said.

Awami League wants a peaceful environment before and after the elections, the AL general secretary said, adding but BNP wants to oust Sheikh Hasina from power at any cost.

“We will not get engaged in conflicts. We will remain vigilant until the elections,” he said.

Replying to a question from journalists, Quader said no foreign mission talked about the caretaker government, resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina or the abolishment of Parliament, so none agrees with the main demand of BNP.

Asked about the further amendment of the constitution, he said, “The constitution of Bangladesh is a complete one. There is no need to do anything new here.”

Asked about his opinion over foreigners’ activity centering the upcoming general elections, AL general secretary said, “There is a limit to their activities in Bangladesh or any other country in the world. There is the Vienna Convention. If they follow this, we will have nothing to say. Will we get engaged in conflict with them?”

The government reminded them that their activities are going against the Vienna Convention, Quader said, adding, “We have the right to say this”.