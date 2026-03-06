Home » PM Vows Firm Action Against Corruption at All Levels
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has declared a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, aiming to bring about fundamental changes and restore transparency in the country’s governance system. He reiterated this stance on Friday (March 6) evening at an Iftar reception hosted in honor of diplomats stationed in Dhaka, held at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The Prime Minister stated that the current government’s primary objective is to build an accountable state system where there will be no compromise in tackling corruption at every level.

The Prime Minister further added, “We are committed to eradicating corruption at all levels of government, and to this end, very firm and effective measures will be taken. It is possible to uproot corruption not merely through strict laws, but through institutional reforms.”

Assuring foreign diplomats, he also stated that his government is working to uphold international standards in protecting human rights, safeguarding freedom of expression, and fostering a culture of tolerance within society.

