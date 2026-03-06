Bangladesh Seeks Support for its Candidate at 81st UN Session

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged diplomats stationed in Dhaka to support Bangladesh’s candidate, Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman, for the post of President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He made this appeal on Friday (March 6) at an Iftar reception organized in honor of the diplomats at the state guest house Jamuna.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is committed to protecting human rights, safeguarding freedom of expression, and fostering a culture of tolerance.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman further mentioned that strong measures would be taken to combat corruption at all levels of government.

At the Iftar table, his wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, was seated to his right, and his daughter, Barrister Zaima Rahman, was to his left.