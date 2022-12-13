PM’s new principal secretary calls on President

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban this evening.

Congratulating the PMO’s new principal secretary, President Hamid wished his successful performance in his new career in the days to come, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

During the meeting, the new principal secretary sought all-out cooperation and guidance in doing his assignment properly.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.