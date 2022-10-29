PM’s photos of fishing winning hearts of netizens
Bangladesh Awami League today shared Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana’s photos that captured happy moments of their fishing on a holiday are winning hearts of social media users.
“In spite of being very busy with state and party affairs, any holiday in a month is very enjoyable to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family,” reads a post shared by AL on its verified Facebook page containing three photos that captured happy holiday moments.It also said when the premier’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana stays beside her on a holiday, their joys know no bounds.
“Two sisters start fishing with fishing-rod. Sometimes, they catch big fishes. Bangalee means a nation brought up with fish and rice. Best wishes to the two daughters of Bangabandhu,” the post reads.
The photos showing the smiling sisters with fishing-rod and fish have already got nearly 32,000 reactions, 1200 comments and over 1400 shares till 9pm.
