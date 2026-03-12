Police Announce Safety Guidelines for Eid Celebrations

Bangladesh Police has issued several safety guidelines for the safe and smooth celebration of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr. The advice was given in a press release from the Police Headquarters on Thursday (March 12).

The police’s advice is detailed below:

Request to Passengers: Plan your Eid journey with ample time. Consider your own safety and that of your family members during travel. Do not urge drivers to speed. Refrain from traveling as extra passengers on bus roofs, trucks, pickups, or other goods vehicles, risking your life.

When crossing the road, use zebra crossings or foot overbridges. Where these are not available, cross safely after observing vehicle movement. Seek police assistance if necessary. Do not drive recklessly. Refrain from accepting food/drinks from strangers.

Request to Bus Drivers: Do not over-speed or attempt risky overtakes. Do not drive when tired, fatigued, or unwell. Always carry your driving license and necessary vehicle documents. Do not pick up extra passengers on the bus.

When traveling on regional roads/highways, follow police instructions if necessary.

Request to Launch/Steamer/Speedboat Passengers: Do not board vessels as extra passengers, risking your life. Do not travel on the roof of the vessel. Refrain from traveling by watercraft in adverse weather, risking your life.

If a storm occurs during your journey, stay in your place instead of running around. Wear a life jacket when traveling by speedboat.

Request to Launch/Steamer/Speedboat Owners: Operate vessels with the prescribed number of qualified masters and drivers. Halt vessel movement in adverse weather conditions. Temporarily close both sides of the master’s bridge to prevent free movement of passengers. Keep sufficient buoys on the launch.

Request to Launch/Steamer/Speedboat Operators: Depart port with your vessel after checking the weather forecast. Refrain from transporting goods in passenger seating areas on deck. Keep a sufficient number of buoys/life jackets on the vessel. If there is a risk of a storm during the journey, move the vessel to a safe place or moor it at the shore. Keep a mobile phone and radio on board and regularly listen to weather bulletins. Use weather-related apps if necessary. Refrain from operating vessels without valid documents.

Ensure the proper functioning of all fire pumps and fire extinguishing equipment. To identify vessels involved in accidents, keep buoys with 100-150 feet long ropes and life jackets on board.

Request to Train Passengers: Refrain from risky travel on train roofs, buffers, footboards, and engines. Be vigilant about stone-pelting while traveling by train. Keep your belongings at your own risk during train travel. Refrain from traveling without a ticket.

If necessary, contact Police Headquarters Control Room at 01320001300, 01320001299; Highway Police Headquarters at 01320182598; Railway Police Headquarters at 01320177598; Naval Police Headquarters at 01320169598; Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at 01777720029, and also the District Police Superintendent and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station.