President: Fascist Government Fell in ’24 Joint Movement

In his address at the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament, President Md. Shahabuddin stated that the student-public mass uprising of July-August 2024 is a significant event in Bangladesh’s democratic history. Starting as a quota reform movement, it eventually transformed into an anti-fascist movement. The combined movement of students, general public, farmers, laborers, teachers, journalists, intellectuals, expatriates, people from all walks of life, and pro-democracy political parties led to the fall of the then-fascist government on August 5, 2024. A new democratic Bangladesh, free from sycophancy and fascism, was ushered in, built upon the blood of thousands of martyrs.

The President made these remarks in his address at the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament on Thursday (March 12).

Prior to the President’s speech, opposition lawmakers created an uproar in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) on that day. As the President began his address amidst the commotion, opposition members walked out.

The President stated in his speech, “This inaugural session of the Thirteenth National Parliament marks a historic moment in the history of Bangladesh.”

This great National Parliament has commenced its journey with elected representatives through a peaceful, free, fair, and impartial election. Heartfelt congratulations to all political parties that participated in the Thirteenth National Parliamentary elections and to everyone involved in organizing this election.

The President said, “The tireless efforts of the Election Commission, field administration, law enforcement agencies, and other government employees in organizing a free, fair, and impartial election, along with the sincere initiative of all participating political parties and individuals, and the spontaneous participation of the general public, will serve as a shining example for the future. In the current parliament, BNP and its like-minded parties, under the leadership of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, have secured a landslide victory with more than two-thirds of the seats.”

“Through you (Speaker), I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the new government formed under his leadership in this Parliament. I also congratulate all elected Members of Parliament in this great National Assembly.”

The President further stated, “I respectfully remember the lakhs of martyrs and brave freedom fighters of the Great War of Liberation, whose sacrifices led to today’s independent and sovereign Bangladesh. I also respectfully remember the contributions of the Proclaimer of Independence, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam, and all undisputed leaders in the history of independence and the Liberation War. I respectfully recall the contributions of the three-time elected former Prime Minister and former Chairperson of BNP, Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia, who established parliamentary democracy in the country and consistently provided uncompromising leadership in the struggle to establish democracy.”

In his address, the President said, “I gratefully remember the martyrs and injured of the July-August 2024 student-public mass uprising, as well as the common people and political party members who were victims of enforced disappearances, murders, extrajudicial killings, torture, and oppression during the long decade and a half of fascist rule. Their immense sacrifices have enabled Bangladesh to break free from fascism and embark on the path of democracy. In the 2024 mass uprising, over a thousand people were martyred. At least thirty thousand people, including women, men, and children, were injured and disabled. More than five hundred people lost their eyesight and became blind.”

The President added, “Treatment for those injured in the 2024 student-public mass uprising is ongoing in various hospitals across the country. 137 critically injured ‘July Warriors’ have been sent abroad for advanced treatment. 12,043 health cards have been issued to the injured. Medical assistance and allowances for the brave freedom fighters of 1971 and the ‘July Warriors’ of 2024 are being managed through an online banking system. The government is undertaking and implementing various activities, including the preservation, research, development, and commemoration of the history of the July mass uprising.”