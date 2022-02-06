Police recovered a body from bank of river
Abdul Wadud, Bogra Correspondent: Police recovered the body of a painter named Khalilur Rahman (20) from the bank of Karatoya river in Bangra area of Garidaha Union in Sherpur of Bogra at 8 am on Monday. The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman Garidaha, son of late Azhar Ali of Madhyapara. He has passed HSC Auto from Sherpur Government Degree College. As well as working as a painter
Later in the morning, Khalil’s body was found on the bank of Karatoya river after hearing the news from the locals. After informing the police, the police went to the spot and recovered the body.
Mother Khuki Bewa said, he called me at night and told me that I going to die today. Sherpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam said, “We have recovered the body.” There are no marks of injuries on the body. The mobile was lying next to him.
