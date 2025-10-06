Political parties agree on referendum to implement July Charter: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission (NCC) Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said all political parties have agreed to ensure people’s participation to implement the “July National Charter, 2025” and hold a referendum to secure public support.

He said this while briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy here today after the commission’s talks with political parties to find ways to implement the July Charter.

Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder and Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.

Noting that this is the first step of the political parties towards the implementation of the July National Charter, Prof Ali Riaz hoped that consensus would be established among the political parties on other issues too.

He said the political parties have reached a consensus to form a legislative assembly through the February elections and make sustainable reforms in line with the July National Charter.

Prof Ali Riaz thanked the parties for their efforts to build a national consensus, especially regarding the implementation of the July National Charter.

“Through this effort of the political parties, the Commission will soon be able to prepare specific recommendations for the implementation of the July Charter and submit those to the government,” he said.

The NCC Vice-Chairman said some political parties suggested take opinion of the Supreme Court on the Article 106 of the constitution.

In today’s discussion, he said, most of the political parties think it may not be necessary to take opinion of the Supreme Court under the Article 106 to implement the July Charter.

Representatives of 28 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens’ Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, were present in today’s discussion.