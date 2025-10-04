Home » Tarique Rahman praises Shahidul Alam’s participation in Sumud Flotilla
Politics

Tarique Rahman praises Shahidul Alam’s participation in Sumud Flotilla

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has praised veteran photojournalist and human rights activist Shahidul Alam for taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian aid flotilla seeking to break the siege on war-ravaged Gaza.

In a Facebook post, Tarique Rahman said, “Shahidul Alam’s bold step onto the Gaza flotilla is not just an act of solidarity, it is a roar of conscience. By carrying Bangladesh’s flag, he reminds the world of what the people of Bangladesh stand for – never bowing down to oppression and injustice. BNP stands with him and the people of Palestine, today and always.”

On Saturday, hours after Shahidul’s vessel was intercepted, Tarique Rahman published the post, extending BNP’s support to the activist.

Shahidul has joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s (FFC) Media Flotilla as the first Bangladeshi, in an attempt to break the information blackout in Gaza.

 

You may also like

In December, Jamaat to Get a New Amir

NCP applies to EC for ‘Shapla’ symbol

Sheikh Hasina Bringing Children into Party Leadership Using ‘Rahul-Priyanka Model’: BBC Bangla

We Are Somewhat Concerned About the National Election: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Backs Abdul Kader

Take Care of the Rope Around Your Neck Before the Gallows: Fuad

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More