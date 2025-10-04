Tarique Rahman praises Shahidul Alam’s participation in Sumud Flotilla

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has praised veteran photojournalist and human rights activist Shahidul Alam for taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian aid flotilla seeking to break the siege on war-ravaged Gaza.

In a Facebook post, Tarique Rahman said, “Shahidul Alam’s bold step onto the Gaza flotilla is not just an act of solidarity, it is a roar of conscience. By carrying Bangladesh’s flag, he reminds the world of what the people of Bangladesh stand for – never bowing down to oppression and injustice. BNP stands with him and the people of Palestine, today and always.”

On Saturday, hours after Shahidul’s vessel was intercepted, Tarique Rahman published the post, extending BNP’s support to the activist.

Shahidul has joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s (FFC) Media Flotilla as the first Bangladeshi, in an attempt to break the information blackout in Gaza.