Positive talks held over common rivers’ water sharing: Quader

21 September 2020, 8:34:59

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there was positive progress in the talks of water sharing of common rivers including Teesta as outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

On behalf of the prime minister of Bangladesh, he extended thanks to Indian government for financing in road infrastructural development in Bangladesh under Line of Credit (LoC).

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said Bangladesh-India friendly relations are multi-dimensional.

The Prime ministers of both the countries are very liberal and futuristic to further develop the relations between the governments and people of the two countries.

The minister said if friendly relations and mutual understanding exist between neighboring countries, any unresolved issue can be settled easily.

Settlement of longstanding land, maritime boundary and enclaves issues between Bangladesh and India are the examples of that, he added.

During the meeting, the minister also expressed his gratitude to the high commissioner to for extending cooperation to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry in taking ahead the projects for the road infrastructural development of the country under Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

