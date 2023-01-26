President asks DCs to be vigilant against graft, power abuse

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to remain watchful to prevent abuse of power while discharging their respective duties as the district co-coordinator and supervisor of the multi-faceted activities of the government.

“Keep away from corruption… Monitor strictly so that others cannot get the opportunity to indulge in corruption,” the President told the DCs as they gathered at the Bangabhaban here this evening on the third day of the ‘DC Conference-2023’.

Mentioning corruption as a key barrier to the ongoing development, he said sustainable development is being hindered due to graft and the system of transparency and accountability must develop at every level of the field administration.

The Head of the State said, “I hope you (DCs) will consciously maintain the distinction of responsibility and power in the workplace.”

Abdul Hamid instructed the DCs to use their talent and skills in public welfare by upholding human rights at all levels.

The DCs would carry out their assignments being imbued with the patriotism and the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War, he hoped.

Noting that Bangladesh has already been graduated to a developing country from a less developed country, the President expected that the country would be able to achieve the SDGs (sustainable development goals) by 2030 and become a modern and smart Bangladesh by 2041.

Hamid called upon the DCs to carry out their responsibilities with more devotion for delivering government services at the people’s doorsteps as ‘steersman and servants’ of the district administration.

The President also advised the deputy commissioners to be sincere in executing the valuable suggestions as well as directives given by the premier and her cabinet colleagues.

“It is your holy responsibility and duty to serve the people… There is nothing as mercy or grace,” Hamid added.

He thanked the DCs for playing a responsible role in implementing various financial and incentive package programmes of the government during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President instructed them to stand by the people at all times to face various challenges in the national life, including the price hike of essentials like foodstuff, edible oil and fuel due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Keeping in mind the global situation, I request you to be more careful for the maximum utilization of public resources, cost reduction and successful implementation of government’s development programmes,” he added.

President Hamid ordered the DCs to play an effective role in coordinating government initiatives with private sector to ensure environment friendly rural development through necessary housing, education, agriculture-based industries, medical services, electricity, gas, drinking water and sewage systems.

Referring to the direct involvement of people with land management, he urged the DCs to be more strategic and active in ensuring the best use of land and people-friendly digitized services related to land through efficient, modern, public welfare oriented and sustainable land management.

The President asked the DCs to be tougher in this regard, saying, “Grassroots level land offices, including AC Land, must remain corruption-free.”

He advised the DCs to play an effective role in providing information technology services to the grassroots through proper management of district e-service centers, municipality’s digital centers and union digital centers.

President Hamid asked the DCs to be more active in implementation of the government’s ongoing programs for biodiversity conservation, flood control and drainage, wetland development and natural disaster risk reduction due to climate change impacts in disaster-prone Bangladesh.

Forests, rivers and hills must be protected from illegal encroachers, the President added.

He further suggested the DCs to make an effective contribution to the implementation of “PM’s 10-Special-Initiative” under the ‘National Service Program’ to make the youth society well-organized and production-oriented with the aim of developing the creativity and talent of the youth society.

He also directed the DCs to keep a close eye on drug abuse so that the contraband drugs cannot destroy the youth generation.

The President called upon the DCs to work earnestly to build an advanced, modern and IT-based “Smart Bangladesh” under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build the “Sonar Bangla” envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Dr Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain and Deputy Commissioner of Tangail Jasim Uddin Haider, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The President later took part at a photo session and tea-party with the Divisional Commissioners and DCs.