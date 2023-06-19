President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the Election Commission (EC) and the political parties along with the candidates to come forward to ensure free, fair and participatory national elections.

“Elections are very important in the democratic process . . . Ensure a free, fair and participatory upcoming national polls with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” the President said.

The President made the remarks when a six-member EC delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here today, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

“All-out support is a must for holding a fair and participatory polls . . . Full cooperation will be given to ensure a peaceful environment along with law and order,” the Head of State added.

President Shahabuddin also directed the EC to take pragmatic steps to make the upcoming elections neutral and participatory through identifying the risk-prone voting centres.

The incumbent election commission will be able to complete all the elections across the country in a fair and acceptable manner, he expressed hope.

During the meeting, the Election Commission officially congratulated the President for assuming the office as the 22nd President of the country.

The CEC told the President that he has been putting his best efforts to arrange polls, including local government ones, neutrally and peacefully since assuming office.

He said the EVMs (electronic voting machines) are being successfully used in elections except for some technical errors.

Referring to the boundaries of electoral areas, which have already been finalized, the CEC also said the process of finalizing the polling centres is going on.

He sought the cooperation and direction of the President to conduct the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Three Election Commissioners – Retired Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rasheda Sultana and Md Alamgir and Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present.

The secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were also present there.