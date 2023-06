The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on June 29.

The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the decision at a meeting held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital after the moon of the holy month Zilhaj was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh territory this evening.

Religious affairs ministry secretary MD A Hamid Zamadder presided over the meeting.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhaj.