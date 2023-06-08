President asks media to create awareness against anarchy

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called upon the media to create public awareness against anarchy giving priority to the country’s Liberation War and ongoing development, as a delegation of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

“Give priority to the country’s Liberation War and development . . . The media should play an effective role in creating public awareness against anarchy,” the Head of State told the delegation of the ATCO, the apex body of the private TV channel owners, led by its president Valiant Freedom Fighter and Managing Director of Maasranga TV Anjan Chowdhury and its Senior Vice-President, DBC Chairman and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury.

The President said all our achievements will go in vain if we fail to convey the spirit of the country’s Liberation War at all the doorsteps across the country.

“A lot of changes have happened over the last five decades. During this time, anti-state vested quarters have made several attempts to distort the history of our Liberation War and Independence,” Shahabuddin, also a veteran freedom fighter, mentioned.

Referring to the presence of mass-media at the grassroots, the President said the government is providing all-out cooperation for the media so that they can work independently.

He also requested the ATCO leaders to be more active so that the anti-Liberation War circle could not mislead people by distorting the country’s history.

He said, “The media must do its objective criticism of the government . . . At the same time, the various steps and activities undertaken by the government for the development of the country and its people should be highlighted on a large scale.”

President Shahabuddin urged the media to work for the development of national culture, saying that the country’s TV channels should play a responsible role in preventing any sort of distortion of history in any form of disguises.

Shahabuddin said, “The next 12th general election is very near . . . This is an acid test for those who believe in the development of democracy and the Liberation War. So, the media should remain careful about it.”

The President said the media should play an effective role in determining who is essential for the country and its people and what kind of public representatives are necessary for the country through an awareness campaign.

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman and secretaries concerned to the President were also present.

Other delegation members were ATCO vice-president and director of Independent TV Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, ATCO directors – deputy Managing director and chief editor of Boishaki TV Tipu Alam Milon, chairman of Bangla Vision Abdul Haque, RTV Managing Director Humayun Kabir Bablu, Managing Director of Somoy TV Ahmed Jobaer, Director of Nagorik TV Navidul Huq, Vice-Chairman of ETV Abdus Samad, Director of Channel i Zahiruddin Mahmood Mamun and Director NTV Md Ashfaque Uddin Ahamed.