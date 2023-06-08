President urges UK entrepreneurs to invest in oil, gas sectors

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the United Kingdom (UK) investors to invest in various sectors, including oil and gas, in Bangladesh.

The Head of the State came up with the call when he received the credentials from new British High Commissioner-Designate to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke at a function after she was ceremonially welcomed at Bangabhaban here this morning.

Welcoming the new High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, the President said, “Britain is a very close friend of Bangladesh. The UK is playing an important role in the economic and technical development of the country.”

He expressed deep gratitude to the then British Prime Minister Edward Heath and the people of Britain for showing incredible respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman soon after being freed from Pakistan prison as he first stepped into the United Kingdom.

“Since then, Bangladesh and the UK started walking together . . . And over time, this relationship has accelerated to various fields, including bilateral and multilateral sectors,” President Sahabuddin added.

President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that the President congratulated the new British King Charles III during the meeting.

The High Commissioner said the UK’s partnership with Bangladesh is on a strong foundation at present.

Lauding the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, she said her country would always stand by Bangladesh in its continued development and progress.

The High Commissioner sought the cooperation of the President in fulfilling his duties.

President Shahabuddin, the Bangabhaban spokesman, said he assured the envoy of his full support in fulfilling her responsibilities in Dhaka to further strengthen Bangladesh’s relationship with the Britain.

Earlier, on her arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoy guards of honour as part of the ceremony.

The national anthems of the respective countries were also played by the army band and the high commissioner made a round of inspection of the guards of honour.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were also present there.