President Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

President Md. Shahabuddin has extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad, as well as to the Muslim Ummah worldwide, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

He conveyed these wishes in a message issued on Friday (March 20) in anticipation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, which is to be celebrated tomorrow.

The President expressed his hope that the pure joy of Eid brings happiness and peace to everyone’s lives. He wished for the bonds of amity and harmony to be further strengthened in every home. He prayed to Almighty Allah for happiness, peace, prosperity, and continuous progress to descend upon the lives of the people of beloved Bangladesh, the Muslim Ummah, and the entire world.

Expressing his expectation that the lessons of holy Eid-ul-Fitr will instill new enthusiasm and inspiration in everyone for building a new Bangladesh, he stated that the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr is immense in establishing a peaceful, harmonious, equitable, and friendly nation. He noted that the auspicious beginning of establishing a non-discriminatory, humane, and democratic Bangladesh has occurred through much sacrifice and selflessness. “We are moving forward on the journey to build a just, prosperous, and self-reliant Bangladesh,” he added.

Md. Shahabuddin stated that Eid-ul-Fitr is the foremost religious festival for Muslims. After a month of fasting and spiritual devotion, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr arrives among us, bringing immense joy and glad tidings. Through a month-long period of self-restraint, devout Muslims strive to free themselves from all injustice, wrongdoing, and sin, aiming to acquire excellent moral qualities and achieve salvation in the afterlife. On Eid day, rich and poor alike join together in celebration and share the joy of Eid.

Calling upon the affluent and well-off sections of society to stand more firmly beside the poor and underprivileged, the President said that the unforeseen impact of the global energy and economic crisis has adversely affected Bangladesh. He assured that the government is tackling the situation with utmost priority.