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Attacks on US Base in Iraq Severely Damage Military Operations

by newsdesk
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Iraqi Islamic resistance groups have destroyed three critical facilities at the US-controlled Harir base in Erbil, severely disrupting US military operations. This information was provided by a source familiar with the attacks.

Tasnim News’ Baghdad correspondent reported that US military movement from the Harir base has almost completely ceased following a series of missile and drone attacks.

A resistance source stated that three sensitive locations at the base were simultaneously targeted. Concurrently, a missile attack was also carried out on the Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport.

The source further added that over the past two weeks, regular drone and missile attacks have been launched against Harir’s main infrastructure, with the central radar system being hit and destroyed at least four times.

Consequently, US forces’ operations at the Erbil base have been severely curtailed. ‘US air operations have decreased by approximately 95%, and logistics flights to the base have almost completely ceased,’ the source stated. Furthermore, US forces are now using surveillance drones instead of helicopters for limited observation activities.

A security source confirmed that a resistance missile struck a large building at the Victoria base within Baghdad International Airport. The attack resulted in casualties among US personnel, with the injured being transported to hospitals by helicopter for treatment.

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