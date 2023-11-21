বাংলা
National

President pays tributes to armed forces martyrs

written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today paid glowing homage to the Armed Forces martyrs, who made their supreme sacrifice during the War of Liberation in 1971, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid the tribute by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment here this morning and stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute at that time while a sad tune is played on the bugle.

The Head of the State also signed the visitors’ book kept there.

Earlier, on his arrival at Shikha Anirban, President Shahabuddin was received by Chiefs of the three services and senior officials of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) there.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year in a befitting manner.

