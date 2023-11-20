বাংলা
Monday, November 20, 2023
Scotland keen to take construction workers from Bangladesh
World News

Scotland keen to take construction workers from Bangladesh

by Mir Shakil
Scotland today expressed desire to take construction workers from Bangladesh as a six member Cross-Party Parliamentary Group (CPG) of the country called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

First ever Bangladeshi origin MP of the Scotland Parliament Foysol Choudhury led the delegation at the meeting with the premier, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said in a media briefing.

The other members of the delegation were Miles Briggs, Evelyn Tweed, Juned Hussain Chowdhury, Farhan Masud Khan and Md Lutfur Rahman.

The Scottish parliamentarians however said language inefficiency is the barrier in taking construction workers from Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh prime minister said her government has taken various measures through different institutions to teach language and provide vocational and computer trainings to enhance efficiency of the workers.

Foysol Choudhury said Scotland is also keen to invest in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.

The delegation highly appreciated the unprecedented development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years.

The delegation members mentioned that Bangladeshi diaspora is involved in mainstream politics of Scotland and currently, there are some 200 Bangladeshis who were elected as councillors.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

