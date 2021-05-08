President, PM greet countrymen on holy Shab-e-Qadr

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr to be observed on the night of May 9(Sunday).

In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the whole world and the Muslim Ummah.

Muslims across the country are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr tomorrow night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Nightlong special prayers will be held at homes and mosques across the country on the holy night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President M Abdul Hamid, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy night for the entire mankind, which is better than hundreds of nights.

“The importance and significance of Lailatul Qadr is huge as the holy Quran was revealed on this night. This night gives us the opportunity to achieve sawab (reward) more than anyone can attain in hundreds of months. Let us pray to Almighty Allah for protection from this pandemic,” he added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Almighty Allah has given a special significance to the night, while all the blessings and mercy of Allah pour in mankind on the night.

“Let us all pray to Almighty Allah to save the people of Bangladesh and the world from the transmission of the novel coronavirus,” she said.

According to the holy Quran, Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Decree, is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of Almighty Allah with all decrees.