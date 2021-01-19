President to address maiden JS session of 2021 tomorrow

Photo: File Photo

President M Abdul Hamid will address the 11th session of the Eleventh Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) commencing tomorrow at 4:30 pm as this will be the maiden session of 2021.

“President M Abdul Hamid will address the tomorrow’s parliament session at 4:30pm,” President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

In line with the parliamentary practice, the President addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

The head of the state convened the first parliament session of 2021 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The President’s speech has already been approved in the cabinet.

The successes and future plans, including the development activities of the Awami League government, will get priority in his address. Besides, several bills are likely to be placed before the House and passed as well in this session.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.

A source of parliament secretariat told BSS that due to coronavirus epidemic, the session will be short again. This session will be held in compliance with all the health rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, the duration of the first session of the year becomes longer. A long discussion is usually held on the ‘Thanksgiving Motion on President’s Address”.

However, this session may last for 10 to 12 working days, he added.

Besides, media workers will be able to cover the JS session on the first day only while on the rest of the working days, they will have to collect news through Bangladesh Television.

Earlier, the last session, a special one marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was prorogued on November 18.

The session was held in a limited scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.