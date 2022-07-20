President to fly to Germany, UK for health checkup early tomorrow
Photo: File Photo
President M Abdul Hamid is scheduled to leave Dhaka early tomorrow for a 12-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) for health checkup and treatment of eyes.
“A VVIP flight of Qatar Airways carrying the President will depart Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport here early tomorrow,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.
Abdul Hamid is scheduled to undergo his health checkup at Charite University Hospital in Germany and Eye Hospital in London.
“The head of the state is expected to return home by an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited on October 22,” the press secretary added.
Earlier, the 77-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.
He used to have his health checkup in London and Germany while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: