Press Secretary Highlights Principal Adviser’s Success on UN Visit

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) featured the participation of Principal Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, which — according to Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam — further reinforced Bangladesh’s responsible global role. He said this participation reflected Bangladesh’s renewed commitment to democratic governance, humanitarian solidarity, and constructive international cooperation.

On Friday (October 3), via a post on his verified Facebook account, Shafiqul Alam outlined the successes of the Principal Adviser’s UNGA trip. He said that during the previous week in New York, Professor Yunus led the Bangladeshi delegation at the high-level UNGA session, addressed the international community, held bilateral meetings with global leaders, and presented Bangladesh’s vision regarding democracy, humanitarian leadership, and future economic cooperation.

He added that in his UNGA speech, the Principal Adviser reasserted Bangladesh’s resolute dedication to democracy, transparency, and inclusive governance. Emphasizing the preparation for free, fair, and participatory elections, he assured that Bangladesh is ready to uphold cherished democratic values in collaboration with its people and international partners.

Shafiqul Alam further noted that six political party representatives joined the Principal Adviser on the trip. He mentioned that this was the first time such a dignified delegation traveled together. They met with diplomats, expatriate leaders, and businesspersons. Through these meetings, a strong message was conveyed to the world: Bangladesh, as a whole, is moving forward together on the path of democratic, independent, and fair elections.

Discussing the Adviser’s strategic meetings with world leaders, Shafiqul Alam said that Professor Yunus held multiple high-level bilateral talks, which help strengthen Bangladesh’s global partnerships and advance shared priorities.

He said that during the trip, Bangladesh discussed the following with leaders of Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia, Albania, Kosovo, and Bhutan: democratic governance, trade, climate resilience, and human development.

He also noted that Professor Yunus met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres; UNHCR head Filippo Grandi; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell; UN Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima; World Bank President Ajay Banga; Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

In addition, the Adviser attended a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, where he exchanged views with top leaders. He also met U.S. special envoys in discussions concerning Bangladesh’s central role in regional cooperation and multilateral diplomacy.

On the Rohingya crisis, the Press Secretary said that the issue was a major focus of the trip. At the UN, the Principal Adviser emphasized Bangladesh’s continued humanitarian assistance to over one million displaced persons residing in the country. In meetings with UN agencies and donor nations, he highlighted the importance of safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation, and urged sustained global attention to the crisis. During these discussions, he was able to secure commitments of USD 96 million from the United States and the United Kingdom for Rohingya assistance.

He said that to underline Bangladesh’s pledge to accountability and development, Professor Yunus requested an independent evaluation of Bangladesh’s progress in graduating from least developed country (LDC) status. This request signals confidence in the country’s economic trajectory and openness to constructive international review.

Shafiqul Alam said that the UNGA trip also opened new avenues for overseas employment and labor export. During fruitful discussions with officials from Kosovo, Albania, and a few European nations, opportunities were pursued to expand foreign labor markets for Bangladeshi workers.

He added that these opportunities will help increase remittance inflows and strengthen people-to-people relations with partner countries.

Source: BSS

Reported by Salauddin / SAÉ