Hamas says ready for peace talks, Trump urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing

Hamas on Friday announced it was ready to begin immediate negotiations to free Israeli hostages and end the Gaza war, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Israel to halt its bombing campaign in the Palestinian territory.

Trump’s new peace proposal—endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—calls for an immediate ceasefire in the nearly two-year conflict, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the disarmament of Hamas.

While Hamas welcomed the proposal, it made no mention of the disarmament clause in its initial response.

Under Trump’s plan, Hamas and other factions would be excluded from governing Gaza. Instead, a technocratic administration overseen by a transitional authority—chaired by Trump himself—would take over the territory’s post-war management.

“President Trump’s statements on the immediate cessation of Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip are encouraging,” Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

“Hamas is ready to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a prisoner exchange, end the war, and ensure the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Israel Signals Readiness to Implement Plan

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said Israel was “preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all hostages.”

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with Israel’s principles, which align with President Trump’s vision,” the statement added.

Scenes of Hope in Gaza

An AFP journalist in Al-Mawasi, a coastal area of the Gaza Strip, reported hearing jubilant cries of “Allahu Akbar!” (God is the greatest) from tents housing displaced Palestinians as news of Hamas’s response spread.

“The moment I read the news, my body trembled,” said Samah Al-Hu, a displaced resident. “It felt like, ‘Oh Allah, at last relief has come to us.’”

In Gaza City, Mohammad Abu Hatab said he was “very happy with Hamas’s positive response and its willingness to negotiate.”

“We hope, with the efforts of mediators, that the war will finally stop and our suffering will end,” he told AFP.

Trump Hails ‘A Very Special Day’

President Trump welcomed the developments, calling it “a very special day.” In a short video message, he pledged that all parties in the Gaza negotiations would be “treated fairly.”

Earlier in the week, Trump praised a Hamas statement expressing commitment to a “lasting peace.” He had given the group until Sunday, 2200 GMT, to accept his 20-point peace plan or face “all hell.”

That statement also signaled Hamas’s willingness to hand over Gaza’s administration to a technocratic body while remaining involved in broader Palestinian discussions about the territory’s future.

International Community Welcomes Progress

The announcement drew widespread optimism from around the world.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt both welcomed Hamas’s stance, expressing hope that it would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to “seize the opportunity,” while world leaders including Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Keir Starmer hailed it as a significant step toward peace.

Turkey also said Hamas’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Bombardment Continues Amid Hope

Despite the diplomatic momentum, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported continued Israeli airstrikes and shelling on Friday, killing at least 11 people, including eight in Gaza City. The Israeli military did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Due to media restrictions and limited access across Gaza, AFP was unable to independently verify casualty figures.

As the war nears its two-year mark, Israel continues its offensive in Gaza’s largest urban centers, displacing hundreds of thousands. Protests have erupted worldwide over Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed that four Italian participants from the flotilla had been deported.

Background

The ongoing war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory operations have since killed at least 66,288 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry data, which the United Nations deems credible. More than half of those killed are believed to be women and children.