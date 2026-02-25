Home » Prime Minister Adorns New IGP with Rank Badge
Prime Minister Adorns New IGP with Rank Badge

by newsdesk
Prime Minister Tareque Rahman adorned the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md. Ali Hossain Fakir, with his rank badge.

The rank badge was pinned on the newly appointed IGP at the Secretariat on Wednesday (February 25). Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, he took charge. Upon arriving at the Police Headquarters, he was accorded a guard of honour. He then met with the outgoing IGP, Baharul Alam, and the two exchanged greetings.

Following this, the formalities of assuming responsibility were completed.

