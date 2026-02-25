Glasgow 2026: A Sacrifice of Tradition or a New ‘Model’ for Survival?

Masudur Rahman, Dhaka: The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is set to take a groundbreaking yet controversial turn in the history of the event. While the expansion of the Games was once the primary goal, a contrasting picture is now emerging. After Australia’s Victoria state withdrew as host, and Glasgow took on the responsibility, it became clear that this edition would be a ‘mini’ version. However, the recently announced list of 10 disciplines has caused quite a stir in the sports world.

The biggest shock of Glasgow 2026 is the exclusion of popular events such as cricket, hockey, badminton, wrestling, and table tennis. This decision comes as a major blow to South Asian countries (Bangladesh, India, Pakistan). Especially for India and Pakistan, the Commonwealth Games historically meant a flood of medals in wrestling and hockey. With shooting already excluded, and now cricket and badminton also dropped, the platform for athletes from this region to win medals has significantly narrowed.

Why these cutbacks? The answer is simple: economics. In the modern era, many countries find themselves burdened with debt after hosting major events like the Olympics or Commonwealth Games. Glasgow authorities will not be building any new infrastructure this time. Instead, venues used for the 2014 Games will be renovated and utilized. If Glasgow’s ‘low-cost and sustainable’ model proves successful, mega-events like the Olympics might also follow suit in the future. This is not just about a tournament; it’s a desperate attempt to ensure the Games’ survival.

Despite the reduced number of sports, swimming and athletics have been retained as key attractions to maintain excitement. The ten disciplines for this edition are: 1. Athletics 2. Swimming 3. Artistic Gymnastics 4. Cycling 5. Netball 6. Weightlifting 7. Boxing 8. Judo 9. Basketball (3×3) 10. Lawn Bowls.

Many believe that without globally popular sports like cricket or hockey, the Games’ brand value and popularity among spectators will diminish. However, the organizers argue that this shorter, 10-day format will allow for more focused audience attention, and reduced costs will enhance the longevity of the Games.

Glasgow 2026 is poised to be the smallest yet most significant Commonwealth Games in history. Whether it will reclaim its past glory or simply become a regional event remains to be seen. For now, the world will witness a new form of “smart and sustainable” sporting event, which may redefine the future of sports management.