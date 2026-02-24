Prime Minister Directs Initiative to Reopen Sick and Closed Industrial Factories

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed initiatives to reopen the country’s sick and closed industrial enterprises in collaboration with private entrepreneurs. This information was shared on Tuesday (February 24) by the Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary, Atiqur Rahman Rumon.

However, the modalities of private entrepreneurs’ involvement in this initiative, including the type of ownership or partnership, are yet to be finalized.

Reopening sick and closed industrial enterprises to create employment opportunities is an electoral promise of the BNP.

The Prime Minister’s directive states that sick and closed jute mills and sugar mills must be reopened, retaining old workers and creating new employment.

According to information provided in Parliament in June 2024 during the tenure of the previous Awami League government, the number of closed industrial enterprises under the Ministry of Industries was 397 at that time. These included 382 sick/closed industries under BSCIC, five under BCIC, six sugar mills under BSFIC, and four factories under BSEC.

Over the past two years, this number has further increased. However, no updated statistics have been released by the government.

Ashik Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), stated that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued directives to create new employment opportunities. He has called for initiatives to reopen closed and sick industrial factories. A committee led by the Ministry of Industries has begun work on this matter.

