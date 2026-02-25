Pilkhana Tragedy: Martyred Soldiers’ Day Today

Today is February 25. On this day in 2009, 57 valiant army officers and 17 civilian citizens were brutally murdered in the name of a rebellion by the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) at Pilkhana in the capital. This horrific massacre in history remains marked as a dark chapter for the nation.

The day is now observed as ‘Martyred Soldiers’ Day’. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued a message on the occasion of the day. He stated that anti-independence and anti-sovereignty activities against the country and its people were behind the horrific massacre of soldiers at the then BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh) headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, on February 25, 2009.

In his message, the Prime Minister mentioned that for a long time after 2009, the day was not observed with due importance. Since 2024, after the country became free from fascism, the day has been officially celebrated as ‘Martyred Soldiers’ Day’. He prayed for the salvation of the martyrs and expressed deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

He further added that the judicial process for the soldier massacre at Pilkhana is ongoing. As the matter is sub-judice, detailed comments on it are not appropriate. However, as citizens, it is important for everyone to understand that anti-independence and anti-sovereignty activities were behind this massacre.

What happened on February 25

On February 25, 2009, at 9:00 AM, the annual durbar (assembly) of the then BDR began at its Pilkhana headquarters. While BDR Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed was delivering his speech, some rebellious soldiers launched a sudden attack. Instantly, the durbar hall turned into a battlefield.

The rebels attacked the army officers with firearms and brutally murdered them. Their family members were taken hostage. Extreme panic and instability spread throughout the entire Pilkhana area.

The rebellion ended on the night of February 26 with the surrender of the rebels, and law enforcement agencies took control of Pilkhana. On February 27, multiple mass graves were discovered inside Pilkhana. The bodies of many army officers, including Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed and his wife, were recovered there.

Cases and Judgment

Following the incident, two cases were filed under murder and explosives acts at Lalbagh Police Station on February 28, which were later transferred to New Market Police Station.

Judge Md. Akhtaruzzaman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Third Special Tribunal delivered the verdict on November 5, 2013. In the judgment, 152 individuals, including former DAD Tauhid, were sentenced to death, 160 were given life imprisonment, and 256 were sentenced to various terms. 277 individuals were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Most recently, on January 19 of last year, the court granted bail to 250 BDR jawans in this case. On January 23, 178 individuals were released.

The bloody memory of February 25 still resonates with the nation today. On Martyred Soldiers’ Day, the country remembers with profound respect all those brave army officers and innocent citizens who fell victim to the brutal massacre.