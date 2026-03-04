Prime Minister Directs Launch of ‘e-Health’ Cards

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed the launch of ‘e-Health’ cards to deliver healthcare services to the doorstep of the people. The head of government issued this directive on Wednesday (March 4) afternoon during a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat with the Health Minister, State Minister, advisors, and health experts.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumen confirmed the matter. He stated that the Health Minister has been given necessary directives to quickly commence the activities for launching e-Health cards. The Prime Minister urged the ministry to be more proactive in delivering healthcare services to the people’s doorstep, in line with government policy.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion about identifying abandoned buildings belonging to various government ministries and agencies and bringing them under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to develop them as health centers.

Rumen informed that the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) alone has 170 abandoned buildings. The Prime Minister instructed that all abandoned buildings belonging to the government and its subordinate various institutions must be converted into clinics and healthcare centers.

Health Minister Sardar Md. Shakhawat Hossain, State Minister M. A. Muhith, and other high-ranking government officials were present at the meeting.