Home » Special Flights Heading to Dubai to Repatriate Stranded Bangladeshis
FeaturedNational

Special Flights Heading to Dubai to Repatriate Stranded Bangladeshis

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Due to the ongoing war situation in Iran, air travel to several Middle Eastern countries has been suspended. Consequently, US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights to repatriate Bangladeshis stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release, the first special flight will depart from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Dubai at 7:20 PM on Wednesday (March 4). The return flight will leave for Dhaka at 12:20 AM local time.

The second flight will depart from the same airport for Dubai at 5:15 PM on Thursday and will return to Dhaka at 10:00 PM local time.

The announcement further stated that Dubai Airport authorities have granted permission to US-Bangla Airlines, Emirates, and Air India to operate special flights. Priority on these special flights will be given to passengers whose visas have already expired or are nearing expiration.

You may also like

Iran Elects New Supreme Leader to Succeed Khamenei

China Issues Stern Warning to Israel Over Iran Issue

Iran warns of striking all economic centers

Major Reshuffle in High-Level Police Administration

Iran’s Attacks Will Be More Devastating and Severe: IRGC

PM to Inaugurate Family Card Distribution in Karail Slum on March 10

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More