Special Flights Heading to Dubai to Repatriate Stranded Bangladeshis

Due to the ongoing war situation in Iran, air travel to several Middle Eastern countries has been suspended. Consequently, US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights to repatriate Bangladeshis stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release, the first special flight will depart from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Dubai at 7:20 PM on Wednesday (March 4). The return flight will leave for Dhaka at 12:20 AM local time.

The second flight will depart from the same airport for Dubai at 5:15 PM on Thursday and will return to Dhaka at 10:00 PM local time.

The announcement further stated that Dubai Airport authorities have granted permission to US-Bangla Airlines, Emirates, and Air India to operate special flights. Priority on these special flights will be given to passengers whose visas have already expired or are nearing expiration.