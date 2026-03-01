Prime Minister Orders New Steps to Tackle Earthquakes

In recent months, the incidence of earthquakes in the country has increased at an alarming rate. In the just-concluded month of February alone, ten earthquakes struck various regions of the country. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has instructed to keep one lakh (100,000) volunteers ready in the capital Dhaka to combat earthquake-related disasters.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib (Dulu) informed journalists of this fact on Sunday (March 1), after a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister at the Secretariat.

The Minister stated that the Prime Minister has instructed to identify playgrounds and schools in the capital for emergency shelter after an earthquake. Additionally, concerned ministries have been asked to take necessary initiatives to raise public awareness about what to do during an earthquake and subsequent steps.

He further informed that a preliminary action plan is being formulated to tackle earthquakes. A high-level meeting with the Prime Minister regarding this plan will be held on March 11.

It is noteworthy that on the first day of February this year (February 1), a mild earthquake was felt in Dhaka and its surrounding areas. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 3, with its epicenter located to the east-southeast of Sylhet city. Subsequently, on the night of February 3, two consecutive earthquakes struck, centered in Myanmar. Their magnitudes were 5.9 and 5.2 respectively.

On the same day, another tremor was felt at 4:36 AM. The epicenter of that earthquake was Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira, located approximately 175 kilometers southwest of Dhaka. Its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.1.

Within a week, two more tremors were felt in Goainghat Upazila, Sylhet, on the morning of February 9 and the afternoon of February 10. The magnitudes of these two earthquakes were 3.3 and 4 respectively.

Later, on February 19 at 12:46 PM, the Sylhet region shook again. The epicenter of that earthquake was Chhatak Upazila in Sunamganj. Its magnitude was 4.1.

Subsequently, on the night of February 25, a strong tremor was felt in Dhaka and various other parts of the country. The magnitude of this earthquake on the Richter scale was 5.1. The following day, February 26, another tremor was felt at 12:04:05 PM. This time, the earthquake’s magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.6.

The latest tremor was felt on the afternoon of February 27. According to information from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake’s magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.4. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that its epicenter was approximately 29 kilometers south-southeast of Satkhira district. The earthquake’s depth was only 9.8 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. Due to its shallow depth, the tremor was felt quite intensely.

From the beginning of February until February 27, a total of ten earthquakes were felt in the country. Experts are apprehending a major disaster due to these frequent tremors.