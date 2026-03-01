Home » Putin Strongly Condemns Khamenei’s Assassination
Putin Strongly Condemns Khamenei’s Assassination

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “brutal and immoral.”

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that Putin conveyed his condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He described the incident as a clear violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

According to Putin, Khamenei’s assassination is “a deplorable killing contrary to all standards of human morality and international law.”

Analysts consider Russia’s reaction significant in the context of ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Moscow has long been regarded as a close strategic partner of Tehran.

Source: Al Jazeera.

