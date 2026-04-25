Prime Minister Orders Swift Rehabilitation of Evicted Hawkers

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has instructed the swift rehabilitation of hawkers evicted from the streets of Dhaka, the capital. He gave this directive at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon on Saturday (April 25) afternoon.

Senior officials from the Local Government Division, Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the rapid identification of alternative locations through the coordination of relevant ministries and institutions. He stated that evicted hawkers must be rehabilitated in places where they can operate their businesses comfortably and with enthusiasm.

Recently, several hundred shops were evicted from the streets in areas including Mirpur-1 under Dhaka North City Corporation, and Motijheel, Baitul Mukarram, Paltan, and Gulistan under Dhaka South City Corporation.

It was decided at the meeting that the government would arrange alternative locations for the evicted hawkers. Additionally, identification cards would be issued to hawkers through registration to ensure their activities are conducted in an orderly manner.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized taking necessary measures to reduce traffic congestion on roads during school and college start and end times. He noted that uncontrolled car parking in front of educational institutions causes traffic jams. To solve this problem, a portion of the respective educational institutions’ own grounds could be used for car parking.