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Trump Cancels Discussions with Iran

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US President Donald Trump has canceled his last-minute visit to Pakistan for potential discussions centered around Iran, despite previously being scheduled to go.

British media outlet BBC reported that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday. The White House had announced the visit the previous day but later canceled it.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, “Travel is a waste of time, and there’s a lot of work to do.” He further claimed, “All the cards are in our hands; they have nothing. If they want to talk, they will have to contact us.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that it is still not clear whether the US is genuinely interested in a diplomatic solution.

After a meeting in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, he presented Iran’s position on a framework for ending the conflict.

According to analysts, this decision to cancel the visit clearly highlights the divergence in positions between the two sides. The report also indicated that the likelihood of any significant diplomatic progress at this time is low.

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