Prime Minister to exchange Eid greetings with all

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will exchange greetings with diplomats, academics, and people from all walks of life across the country on the day of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary, Atikur Rahman Rumon, announced that the greeting exchange program will take place at 10 AM at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

He stated that the Prime Minister will first offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah. Subsequently, he will arrive at Jamuna at 10 AM to exchange greetings with diplomats. Following this, he will extend greetings to cabinet members, Members of Parliament, distinguished citizens, academics, Islamic scholars (ulema-olama-mashayekh), artists and literary figures, high-ranking government and private officials, and people from all segments of society.

After the greeting exchange program, he, accompanied by his family members, will visit Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to pay respects at the graves of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia.

Notably, this marks Tarique Rahman’s first Eid celebration in the country after almost a decade and a half. He had celebrated Eid in London for nearly 17 years. He assumed the responsibility of Prime Minister after returning to the country on December 25 last year and following the BNP’s significant gain of seats in the 13th general election on February 12.